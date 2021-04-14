Buffalo man charged after allegedly stealing statues from Forest Lawn Cemetery three separate times

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A Buffalo man has been charged for allegedly stealing statues from Forest Lawn Cemetery three separate times between January and April 2021.

The Erie County District Attorney's Office says 41-year-old Michael T. Piscitello faces multiple charges in three separate criminal cases for stealing the statues. The incidents occurred January 20, February 10 and April 1.

January 20

Piscitello is accused of damaging a sculpture at a gravesite by cutting two bronze birds from a statue. He was arrested after he allegedly sold the stolen statue pieces to a scrap metal recycler. The sculpture's estimated value is $7,000, the cost of the damage has not been determined.

He was charged with the following offenses:



One count of Criminal Possession of a Stolen Property in the Third Degree (Class “D” felony)

One count of Criminal Mischief in the Second Degree (Class “D” felony)

One count of Grand Larceny in the Third Degree (Class “D” felony)

Two counts of Cemetery Desecration in the First Degree (Class “E” felony)

February 10

Piscitello is accused of stealing a bronze ballroom dancer sculpture from gravesite. He was arrested after he allegedly sold the stolen statue pieces to a scrap metal recycler. The statue's estimated value is $46,675, the cost of the damage has not been determined but is estimated to be approximately $10,000.

He was charged with the following offenses:



One count of Criminal Possession of a Stolen Property in the Third Degree (Class “D” felony)

One count of Criminal Mischief in the Second Degree (Class “D” felony)

One count of Grand Larceny in the Third Degree (Class “D” felony)

Two counts of Cemetery Desecration in the First Degree (Class “E” felony)

April 1

Piscitello was allegedly found in possession of a bronze burning bush sculpture that he stole from a gravesite. He is also accused of damaging the base and a portion of the statue while removing it. He was arrested after he allegedly sold the stolen statue pieces to a scrap metal recycler. The sculpture's estimated value is $100,000 the damage is estimated at $250. The statue has been returned.

He was charged with the following offenses:



One count of Criminal Possession of Stolen Property in the Second Degree (Class “C” felony)

One count of Criminal Mischief in the Second Degree (Class “D” felony)

One count of Grand Larceny in the Third Degree (Class “D” felony)

One count of Cemetery Desecration in the First Degree (Class “E” felony)

Piscitello is scheduled to return on all three cases June 9. The district attorney's office said he was released on his own recognizance as the charges are non-qualifying for bail.