Buffalo man beat woman, stole her car, and then tried to rob an 80-year-old outside a grocery store

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A Buffalo man faces up to 15 years in prison after he admitted to beating a woman, stealing her car, and then, days later, trying to rob an 80-year-old woman outside a grocery store while using that stolen car.

34-year-old Michael Sawyer pleaded guilty Tuesday to all 13 counts against him including Assault, Attempted Robbery, Robbery, Strangulation and Grand Larceny.

On April 1, 2022, Sawyer punched and slapped a woman multiple times during an argument inside a home in Buffalo. Sawyer also strangled the victim with his hands until she became unconscious, and then threw her to the floor. The victim suffered a concussion and bruising.

After the assault, Sawyer took the victim's phone, preventing her from calling for help. He also stole her car.

Days later, on April 5, Sawyer tried to steal a purse from an 80-year-old woman outside a grocery store on Harlem Road near Kensington Avenue in Cheektowaga.

Sawyer was driving the vehicle he stole when he grabbed the handles of the purse. The victim did not let go of her bag and was dragged by the moving vehicle. She suffered serious injuries.

The stolen vehicle was found on Miller Avenue near Broadway. When Sawyer walked toward the vehicle he was confronted by police. He then tried to run away but was taken into custody after a quick chase.

Sawyer will be sentenced as a second violent felony offender on June 5. He is being held without bail.

HELP IS AVAILABLE

If you or someone you know is a victim or may be at-risk of domestic violence, there is always help available through the BE SAFE Domestic Violence Victim Advocacy Program. You can contact BE SAFE by calling 716-858-4630. You can also visit them online.