Buffalo man arrested on multiple sexual abuse charges

TOWN OF TONAWANDA (WKBW) — The Town of Tonawanda Police announced the arrest of 48-year-old Michael Vertino of Buffalo on multiple sexual abuse charges.

Police say Vertino faces one count of sexual abuse, one count of unlawful imprisonment, one count of forcible touching, one count of assault, and one count of false personation.

On Saturday around 5 a.m., Vertino allegedly hit a woman several times and sexually abused her inside of a laundromat on Niagara Fall Boulevard.

According to police, the woman was able to escape and call for help. Vertino allegedly fled the scene but was taken into custody after Town of Tonawanda K9, Diehl, was able to locate him.

Vertino is awaiting his arraignment at the Town of Tonawanda Police station.