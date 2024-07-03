Buffalo man arrested on indictment warrant in Maryland in connection to shooting on Elmwood Avenue

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A Buffalo man accused of shooting three men on Elmwood Avenue was located by the U.S. Marshals Service in Maryland and arrested on an indictment warrant.

The Erie County District Attorney's Office announced that 29-year-old Dominique Singletary was arraigned Wednesday in State Supreme Court on an indictment charging him with three counts of second-degree attempted murder, one count of first-degree assault, two counts of second-degree assault and one count of second-degree criminal possession of a weapon.

Singletary is accused of using an illegal weapon to fire multiple shots at the victims during an altercation on the 1100 block of Elmwood Avenue in Buffalo. Three men were injured and were treated at ECMC. One victim suffered serious physical injuries and the other two victims suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

“This is a city problem though. It happened here, but this is all throughout the city," an employee of Mr. Goodbar told 7 News in June. The shooting took place just down the street from the bar. ‘This is a city problem': Community speaks out after three men were shot on Elmwood Avenue

The district attorney's office said after Singletary was arrested in Maryland he was returned to Western New York to face prosecution after waiving extradition proceedings.

Singletary was held without bail and a return court date has not been scheduled. Temporary orders of protection were issued on behalf of the victims.

He faces a maximum sentence of 75 years in prison if convicted of the highest counts.