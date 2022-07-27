Buffalo man arrested on DWI and endangering the welfare of a child charges

TOWN OF WHEATFIELD, N.Y. (WKBW) — New York State Police arrested 28-year-old Time J. Thomas on the charge of aggravated DWI with a child passenger under 16.

Thomas was also charged with endangering the welfare of a child, criminal possession of a weapon, and criminal possession of a controlled substance.

At 2:28 a.m. Wednesday morning, Thomas was arrested on River Road in the town of Wheatfield. Responding troopers found Thomas asleep in a vehicle alongside a female passenger and an 8-year-old child in the backseat.

Troopers also found cocaine, heroin, and a 9-millimeter Century Arms pistol loaded with a high-capacity magazine.

Thomas was arraigned at the Wheatfield Town Court and was remanded to the Niagara County jail without bail.

Thomas has prior felony convictions and was on parole at the time of his arrest.