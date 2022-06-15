Buffalo man arrested in Lancaster in connection to domestic violence

LANCASTER, N.Y. (WKBW) — Town of Lancaster police announced a Buffalo man has been arrested in connection to an alleged domestic violence incident in Lancaster.

Officers responded to a Transit Road hotel around 8:45 p.m. Tuesday for the report of two people injured in a guest room.

Police said upon arrival officers found 31-year-old Mitchell Odell in the doorway covered in blood and unresponsive. An injured female was also found in the room.

According to police it was determined there was a domestic violence incident in the room and both were transported to ECMC for treatment. An investigation revealed Odell had been arrested three separate times in the last two years for domestic violence against the female by Buffalo police and there was a stay-away order of protection against Odell in effect.

Odell was charged with the following:

Aggravated criminal contempt

Second-degree strangulation

Aggravated family offense

Third-degree assault

Second-degree unlawful imprisonment

Two counts of fourth-degree criminal mischief

Police said Odell remains in police custody at ECMC and is awaiting arraignment.