Buffalo man arrested in connection with reported bank robbery in Amherst

AMHERST, N.Y. (WKBW) — A Buffalo man has been arrested and is facing charges after a reported bank robbery on Transit Road in Amherst.

Police said officers responded to the reported bank robbery on Transit Road around 3 p.m. on June 1, and witnesses gave officers a description of the suspect. Buffalo police later located an associated vehicle and took a suspect into custody.

31-year-old Tyrell Littlejohn, of Buffalo, was arraigned on June 2, 2026, and charged by Amherst police with: third-degree robbery 3rd and fourth-degree grand larceny.

According to Amherst police, Buffalo police also have separate charges against Littlejohn resulting from this incident.

Police ask anyone with information to contact (716) 689-1322.