Buffalo man arrested in connection to August 2022 shooting and January 2021 stabbing

Buffalo Police Department
Posted at 11:13 AM, Aug 24, 2022
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A Buffalo man has been arrested in connection to an August 2022 shooting and a January 2021 stabbing.

56-year-old Eddie Seals was arrested Monday after police were notified of a man with a gun on the 200 block of West Ferry.

Buffalo police said the following was recovered during the arrest:

  • Loaded C.A.I. Georgia M88A 9mm semi-automatic pistol
  • Metal vile containing a white powder substance
  • Approximately 5 grams of what appeared to be cocaine

He was initially charged with:

  • Second-degree criminal possession of a weapon
  • Fifth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance
  • Second-degree obstructing governmental administration
  • Resisting arrest

According to police, Seals was identified as the suspect in a shooting on August 7 on the 900 block of Niagara Street and a stabbing on January 6, 2021 on the 2100 block of Delaware Avenue.

He faces the following additional charges:

  • Second-degree criminal possession of a weapon
  • First-degree assault
  • Second-degree assault
