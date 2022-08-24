Buffalo man arrested in connection to August 2022 shooting and January 2021 stabbing

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A Buffalo man has been arrested in connection to an August 2022 shooting and a January 2021 stabbing.
56-year-old Eddie Seals was arrested Monday after police were notified of a man with a gun on the 200 block of West Ferry.
Buffalo police said the following was recovered during the arrest:
- Loaded C.A.I. Georgia M88A 9mm semi-automatic pistol
- Metal vile containing a white powder substance
- Approximately 5 grams of what appeared to be cocaine
He was initially charged with:
- Second-degree criminal possession of a weapon
- Fifth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance
- Second-degree obstructing governmental administration
- Resisting arrest
According to police, Seals was identified as the suspect in a shooting on August 7 on the 900 block of Niagara Street and a stabbing on January 6, 2021 on the 2100 block of Delaware Avenue.
He faces the following additional charges:
- Second-degree criminal possession of a weapon
- First-degree assault
- Second-degree assault