Buffalo man arrested for crimes against children

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The New York State Police announced Wednesday the arrest of a Buffalo man on charges of promoting a sexual performance by a child and possessing a sexual performance of a child, both felonies.

An investigation into the arrestee, 38-year-old Jose R. DeJesus, determined that he possessed and shared child pornography.

Both the Bureau of Criminal Investigation and the Troop A Computer Crimes Unit assisted with the investigation.

DeJesus was transported to the Buffalo Police Central Booking, and will be arraigned on Wednesday.