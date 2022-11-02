Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Buffalo man arrested for crimes against children

Handcuffs
AP
FILE: handcuffs and a key.
Handcuffs
Posted at 4:54 PM, Nov 02, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-02 16:54:57-04

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The New York State Police announced Wednesday the arrest of a Buffalo man on charges of promoting a sexual performance by a child and possessing a sexual performance of a child, both felonies.

An investigation into the arrestee, 38-year-old Jose R. DeJesus, determined that he possessed and shared child pornography.

Both the Bureau of Criminal Investigation and the Troop A Computer Crimes Unit assisted with the investigation.

DeJesus was transported to the Buffalo Police Central Booking, and will be arraigned on Wednesday.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Democracy-2022-1280x720.jpg

Election Resources