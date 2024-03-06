Buffalo man arrested for alleged indecent exposure at Delaware Park

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Buffalo police say a man was arrested on Tuesday afternoon for alleged indecent exposure at Delaware Park.

According to police, 50-year-old Chester Culverhouse of Buffalo has been charged with one count of public lewdness.

Officers responded to a call for indecent exposure in the park near Nottingham Terrace and Meadow Road around 3 p.m. Tuesday. Police say they were able to locate Culverhouse based on the caller's description.

Culverhouse has been released on an appearance ticket.