Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsBuffalo

Actions

Buffalo man arrested for alleged indecent exposure at Delaware Park

Delaware Park
WKBW
The statue of David [left] can be seen just north of Hoyt Lake at Delaware Park.
Delaware Park
Posted at 8:47 AM, Mar 06, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-06 08:51:00-05

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Buffalo police say a man was arrested on Tuesday afternoon for alleged indecent exposure at Delaware Park.

According to police, 50-year-old Chester Culverhouse of Buffalo has been charged with one count of public lewdness.

Officers responded to a call for indecent exposure in the park near Nottingham Terrace and Meadow Road around 3 p.m. Tuesday. Police say they were able to locate Culverhouse based on the caller's description.

Culverhouse has been released on an appearance ticket.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
wkbw_50662_7Things_FS_White.jpg

Plan your weekend in WNY!