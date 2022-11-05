Buffalo man arrested, alleged reckless operation of motorcycle caused death of passenger

BATAVIA, N.Y. (WKBW) — A Buffalo man was arrested Friday morning after an alleged reckless motorcycle operation caused the death of his 17-year-old passenger.

At around 11:57 a.m. on Friday morning, Genesee County Emergency Dispatch Center received a call about a motorcycle accident on Oak Street in Batavia.

Batavia Police arrived at the scene, where a female was located on the ground and the operator of the motorcycle, 27-year-old Christopher Scinta, was fleeing the scene.

Scinta was stopped by police and returned to the scene.

While paramedics attempted to provide aid to the female, Scinta allegedly tried to interfere with EMS personnel. Scinta was taken into police custody shortly after.

Scinta was then taken to Batavia Police Headquarters where he attempted to flee by damaging and jumping out of a window.

The 17-year-old passenger, Jasmyne Rubel, was taken to United Memorial Medical Center where she was pronounced dead.

A further investigation is alleging that Scinta was operating the motorcycle in a reckless manner and at high speeds on Pearl Street with Rubel as his passenger.

Scinta struck the curb near the roundabout on Oak Street, which caused him to lose control of the motorcycle.

Scinta was arrested on a host of charges including:

Manslaughter in the second degree

Obstructing governmental administration in the second degree

Obstructing emergency medical services

Criminal mischief in the fourth degree

Leaving the scene of an accident - injury resulting in death,

Reckless driving

Improper passing on the right

Driving a motor vehicle on a sidewalk,

Operate motor vehicle by an unlicensed driver

Operate an unregistered motor vehicle on a highway

Operate a motor vehicle without insurance

Operate a motor vehicle without an inspection certificate

Driving at a speed not reasonable and prudent

Operating a motorcycle with improper plates

Failed to stop at a yield sign when required.

Scinta was arraigned in Batavia City Court and remanded to Genesee County Jail. He is scheduled to re-appear in Batavia City Court on Thursday, Nov. 10.