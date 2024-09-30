Buffalo man arrested after making threats against Canisius High School

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Buffalo police announced an arrest was made on Friday after threats were made against Canisius High School.

54-year-old Adam Hovey has been charged with one count of making a terroristic threat and one count of making a threat of mass harm.

Police said on Friday, a man called Canisius High School and left a threatening message. The Threat Management Unit detectives began an investigation and the caller was identified. Detectives applied for a Temporary Extreme Risk Protection Order, which was granted. During the investigation, it was determined that Hovey had also left a threatening message on August 29, 2024.

Police encourage anyone to report suspicious comments or activity by calling or texting the confidential tipline at (716) 847-2255.