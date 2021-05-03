Buffalo man arrested after driving wrong way on 190 in Grand Island early Sunday

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Erie County Sheriff's Office says 31-year-old Casey Nelson of Buffalo is facing multiple charges after allegedly driving the wrong way on the 190 in Grand Island early Sunday morning.

Officials say around 3:30 a.m. May 2 a deputy observed a vehicle traveling southbound in the northbound lanes of the 190 in Grand Island. After attempting to catch up to the vehicle, the deputy lost sight of the vehicle in the area of the 190 and 290 interchange. Another deputy spotted the vehicle, still in the southbound lanes, on the 190 near Ontario Street but lost sight again in the area of the 190 and 90 interchange.

According to the sheriff's office the vehicle was located near the Eden rest stop where it made a U-turn and drove east. Nelson was safely taken into custody near the Camp Road exit in the Town of Hamburg.

Officials say the deputies allegedly observed multiple signs of impairment from Nelson and a breath test indicated a BAC level more than twice the legal limit.

Nelson was taken to the Erie County Holding Center and released following his arraignment in Hamburg court, he faces the following charges: