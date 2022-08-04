Buffalo man arrested after allegedly threatening to kill Black people at Buffalo grocery stores

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — U.S Attorney Trini E. Ross announced Thursday that a Buffalo man was arrested for allegedly threatening to kill Black people at a number of grocery stores in the Buffalo area.
Twenty-four-year-old Rolik Walker was arrested and charged by criminal complaint with making an interstate threat.
Two days after the May 14 mass shooting at a Jefferson Ave Tops grocery store, Walker created a Twitter account called "@ConklinHero." Walker allegedly tweeted from this account that he and his "associates" planned to target a number of Buffalo grocery stores and that they were "only looking to kill Blacks."
Walker was able to remain anonymous by using a cell phone app to hide his identity and mask his IP address.
Walker appeared Thursday afternoon before a judge and was released on conditions.
The charges against Walker carry a maximum sentence of five years in prison and a $250,000 fine.