Buffalo man arrested after allegedly threatening to kill Black people at Buffalo grocery stores

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — U.S Attorney Trini E. Ross announced Thursday that a Buffalo man was arrested for allegedly threatening to kill Black people at a number of grocery stores in the Buffalo area.

Twenty-four-year-old Rolik Walker was arrested and charged by criminal complaint with making an interstate threat.

Two days after the May 14 mass shooting at a Jefferson Ave Tops grocery store, Walker created a Twitter account called "@ConklinHero." Walker allegedly tweeted from this account that he and his "associates" planned to target a number of Buffalo grocery stores and that they were "only looking to kill Blacks."

U.S Attorney's Office The alleged threat posted on Twitter in the days following the May 14 Jefferson Avenue Tops shooting.

Walker was able to remain anonymous by using a cell phone app to hide his identity and mask his IP address.

Walker appeared Thursday afternoon before a judge and was released on conditions.

The charges against Walker carry a maximum sentence of five years in prison and a $250,000 fine.