Buffalo man arrested, accused of illegally shooting deer in Town of Tonawanda

TOWN OF TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WKBW) — A Buffalo man accused of illegally shooting a deer in the Town of Tonawanda has been arrested and faces multiple charges.

Town of Tonawanda police said the alleged incident occurred around 6 a.m. on November 28 on Ellicott Creek Road. Police said officers responded to the reports of a suspected shooting after a witness allegedly saw a dark-colored SUV parked on the road, several deer nearby, and then heard a loud bang and saw a deer fall to the ground.

Officers identified and located the vehicle and during a traffic stop, allegedly found the deer on the floor of the backseat passenger area. Two other dead deer were also allegedly found in the back of the SUV. Police said a shotgun linked to the shooting was also seized.

According to police, 59-year-old Muhibul H. Anher faces multiple charges, including second-degree reckless endangerment for discharging a firearm near residential areas and a town ordinance for discharging a firearm within the town. He was issued an appearance ticket and is scheduled to return to court on December 18.

Police said the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation has taken over the investigation regarding violations of New York State Environmental Conservation Law.

"This situation emphasizes the importance of responsible and legal hunting practices. We are dedicated to protecting our wildlife and keeping our community members safe. I urge anyone with information about this case or similar incidents to come forward," police said in a release.