Buffalo man arraigned on murder indictment accused of killing 21-year-old

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A Buffalo man is now charged with murder, accused of shooting and killing a man with an illegal gun on the city's west side.

38-year-old Edward Harwell is charged with Murder in the Second Degree for the alleged shooting that happened on August 3, 2024 on Bird Avenue.

Authorities say Harwell shot and killed 21-year-old Kabah Kabah. After the shooting, police saw a vehicle matching the description of the suspect's vehicle. They followed it from Route 198 to the Kensington Expressway, into downtown Buffalo and onto the Route 5 Skyway. Once they were on top of the skyway, police say they saw people inside the suspect's car throw what appeared to be handguns out of the window of the vehicle.

Officers were able to stop the car near the Fuhrmann Boulevard exit and arrest Harwell. Two passengers were also taken into custody.

21-year-old Mekhi Harwell and a 17-year-old boy were also both arraigned for Criminal Possession of a Weapon in connection to the shooting.