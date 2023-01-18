Buffalo man arraigned for killing one man and injuring another in shooting on Kensington Avenue

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Erie County District Attorney's Office announced that 28-year-old Jerry L. Simpson was arraigned Saturday in Buffalo City Court on one count of second-degree murder and one count of first-degree assault.

On January 5, Simpson allegedly shot two victims on the 900 block of Kensington Avenue. One victim, a 37-year-old man, was pronounced dead at the scene and the second victim, a 31-year-old man, was taken to ECMC. He was treated for injuries to his legs and released.

Simpson is scheduled to return on January 20 for a felony hearing and was held without bail. If convicted of the highest charge he faces a maximum of 25 years to life in prison.