Buffalo man arraigned for harrassing Erie County employees, assaulting deputy

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Erie County District Attorney John J. Flynn announced Monday that a Buffalo man was arraigned on the following offenses:

One count of assault in the second degree

One count of resisting arrest

One count of obstruction of governmental administration in the second degree

One count of harassment in the second degree

One count of trespass

On Friday, Dec. 2, 2022, 29-year-old Tyree J. Littlejohn allegedly harassed employees inside the Home Energy Assistance Program (HEAP) office.

While inside, Littlejohn allegedly refused to comply after being ordered to leave the building by responding deputies. Littlejohn allegedly pushed a deputy and continued to refuse orders to leave the building. One of the deputies sustained a minor injury to his hand while placing Littlejohn under arrest.

While at the Erie County Holding Center, Littlejohn also allegedly became combative and resisted deputing while being processed for intake. He allegedly shoved a deputy causing an injury to his right foot.

Littlejohn is scheduled to return to court on Wednesday, Dec. 7 for a felony hearing. If convicted of the highest charge, he will face a maximum sentence of 7 years in prison.

