Buffalo man arraigned after he allegedly threatened to kill people inside local church

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A Buffalo man has been arraigned after he allegedly threatened to kill people inside a local church.

The Erie County District Attorney's Office announced 29-year-old Roberto E. Echevarria was arraigned in Buffalo City Court Tuesday on one count of making a terroristic threat.

On December 19, 2021 Echevarria allegedly caused a disturbance at a church on Lafayette Avenue by shouting at the pastor and threatening to kill the people inside. He left the church without incident.

Echevarria is scheduled to return January 10 for a felony hearing and was released on his own recognizance as the charge is non-qualifying for bail. He faces a maximum of 7 years in prison. An order of protection was issued on behalf of the pastor.