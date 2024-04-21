Watch Now
Buffalo man and master barber marks 100th birthday

Buffalo man celebrates 100th birthday with family and friends.
BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — Now to a century celebration here in the Queen City.

Family and friends gathered at Trinity Tower Apartments on Linwood Avenue Sunday, celebrating Prince Whetstone's 100th birthday.

Prince was born in Ripley, Tennessee where he started working as a barber when he was 14 years old.

He then did some farm work before moving to Buffalo in 1948.

He worked in factories here, and cut hair on the side, which is something he has loved for most of his life.

He still works to this day as a senior companion for People Inc.

We wish prince a very happy birthday from your friends here at 7ABC.

