Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Buffalo man admits to killing two people with illegal handgun in Town of Tonawanda apartment

Untitled design (8).jpg
WKBW
Untitled design (8).jpg
Posted at 10:57 AM, May 31, 2024

TOWN OF TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WKBW) — A Buffalo man faces up to life in prison for shooting and killing two people inside a Town of Tonawanda apartment. He also shot and injured a third person in the apartment.

20-year-old Jameer Woods pleaded guilty Thursday to multiple charges including two counts of Murder and one count of Attempted Murder.

Woods, who was 18 years old at the time of the August 2022 shooting, used illegal handguns to shoot three people inside the apartment on Parker Boulevard. 51-year-old Antoyn Williams and 36-year-old Kristina Perez were both shot and killed. A third victim, a 56-year-old man, was shot and injured.

Woods faces a maximum of 75 years to life in prison when he is sentenced on July 31.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
wkbw_50662_7Things_Social_1024x512_w.jpg

Plan your weekend with these 7 things to do!