Buffalo man admits to killing two people with illegal handgun in Town of Tonawanda apartment

TOWN OF TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WKBW) — A Buffalo man faces up to life in prison for shooting and killing two people inside a Town of Tonawanda apartment. He also shot and injured a third person in the apartment.

20-year-old Jameer Woods pleaded guilty Thursday to multiple charges including two counts of Murder and one count of Attempted Murder.

Woods, who was 18 years old at the time of the August 2022 shooting, used illegal handguns to shoot three people inside the apartment on Parker Boulevard. 51-year-old Antoyn Williams and 36-year-old Kristina Perez were both shot and killed. A third victim, a 56-year-old man, was shot and injured.

Woods faces a maximum of 75 years to life in prison when he is sentenced on July 31.