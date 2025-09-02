Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Buffalo man accused of trying to kill his girlfriend with a shovel

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Prosecutors are building their case against a Buffalo man who is accused of trying to kill his girlfriend by attacking her with a shovel.

31-year-old Julian Taylor was arraigned on Tuesday on an indictment charging him with one count of Attempted Murder, one count of Assault and one count of Criminal Possession of a Weapon.

The alleged assault occurred on July 31 on Greene Street in Buffalo. Authorities say Taylor was involved in a verbal dispute with his girlfriend outside of their home. It's alleged that Taylor hit the victim with his hands until she fell to the ground. Investigators say Taylor then hit his girlfriend multiple times in the head and body with a shovel before a witness intervened.

The victim, a 29-year-old woman, was hospitalized for weeks and needed multiple surgeries for serious physical injuries, including skull fractures and injuries to her arms.

Taylor is expected to return to court on October 17. He is being held without bail.

