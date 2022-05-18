Buffalo man accused of threatening employees at North Buffalo supermarket

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A Buffalo man is accused of threatening employees at a North Buffalo supermarket.

The Erie County District Attorney's Office announced that 33-year-old Andrew J. Marsh was arraigned in Buffalo City Court on one count of making a terroristic threat and one count of seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.

The district attorney's office said around 3:15 p.m. Tuesday a store manager at a supermarket on the 2100 block of Elmwood Avenue asked Marsh to leave the store after he allegedly harassed another customer. Marsh then allegedly made a threat toward the manager and two employees that referenced the mass shooting that occurred at the Tops on Jefferson Avenue on May 14.

EDITOR'S NOTE: 7 News has chosen to use Marsh's mugshot in accordance with our station mugshot policy, due to the nature of the accusations and the felony charge he faces. You can read our full mugshot policy here.

When officers responded to investigate the incident, a small amount of suspected heroin was allegedly found inside Marsh's pants pocket.

According to the district attorney's office, prosecutors requested Marsh be held pending the results of a forensic examination but that request was denied by the court. Marsh was released on his own recognizance as the charges are non-qualifying offenses for bail.

Marsh faces a maximum sentence of seven years in prison and is scheduled to return Thursday for a felony hearing.