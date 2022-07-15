BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A Buffalo man is accused of stealing a Buffalo fire truck and burglarizing a downtown restaurant, according to the Erie County District Attorney's Office.

On Thursday around 2:30 a.m. 25-year-old Yassin A. Abdikadir allegedly unlawfully entered a restaurant on the 200 block of Ellicott Street and broke the lock of a storage cabinet and allegedly stole approximately 50 bottles of alcohol valued at approximately $2,000.

On Thursday around 11:53 p.m. Abdikadir allegedly stole Buffalo Fire Department Engine 1 fire truck in the area of Main and West Huron Streets. He is accused of unlawfully operating the fire truck and allegedly hitting three parked vehicles before abandoning it on Delaware Avenue near Allen Street.

Abdikadir was arraigned in Buffalo City Court Friday on the following offenses in connection to the incidents:

One count of Burglary in the Third Degree (Class “D” felony)

One count of Grand Larceny in the Fourth Degree (Class “E” felony)

One count of Criminal Mischief in the Fourth Degree (Class “A” misdemeanor)

One count of Grand Larceny in the Fourth Degree (Class “E” felony)

One count of Criminal Possession of Stolen Property in the Fourth Degree (Class “E” felony)

One count of Criminal Possession of Stolen Property in the Fifth Degree (Class “A” misdemeanor)

One count of Obstructing Emergency Medical Services (Class “A” misdemeanor)

One count of Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle in the Third Degree (Class “A” misdemeanor)

One count of Reckless Driving (unclassified misdemeanor under Vehicle & Traffic Law)

One count of Aggravated Unlicensed Operation of a Motor Vehicle in the Third Degree (unclassified misdemeanor under Vehicle & Traffic Law)

One count of Leaving the Scene of an Incident Without Reporting Property Damage (violation under Vehicle & Traffic Law)

Abdikadir is scheduled to return on both cases on August 26 and he was released on his own recognizance as the charges are non-qualifying offenses for bail.