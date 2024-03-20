Buffalo man accused of stealing $3,000 from Church of the Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Erie County District Attorney's Office announced that 67-year-old Frank Winiarski of Buffalo was arraigned in Buffalo City Court on one count of third-degree grand larceny.

Winiarski is accused of stealing approximately $3,000 from Church of the Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary on Amherst Street in Buffalo. According to the district attorney's office, he would allegedly tamper with collection bags and pocket cash given by parishioners during the offering.

The district attorney's office said the alleged theft occurred between August 1, 2023, and March 3, 2024, while Winiarski served as a volunteer.

He was released on his own recognizance as the charge is a non-qualifying offense for bail and is scheduled to return on April 16 for a felony hearing. He faces a maximum sentence of seven years in prison.