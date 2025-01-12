Buffalo man accused of stealing 14K, making threats at Bath and Body Works

CLARENCE, N.Y. (WKBW) — A Buffalo man is accused of stealing more than $14,000 from Bath and Body Works locations across Western New York, as well as making threats toward staff members.

New York State Police determined two men stole an estimated $1,800 worth of products at the Bath and Body in the Town of Clarence on January 5.

The two men returned to that same location the next day and stole an estimated $3,000 worth of products. According to State Police, one of the men threatened employees saying, "I have a bomb" and "This is a bomb threat."

State Police identified one of the men as 35-year-old Eric Santiago Delmoral of Buffalo.

Santiago Delmoral was charged with:



Conspiracy 5th degree (Class A Misdemeanor)

Grand Larceny 4th degree (Class E Felony)

Grand Larceny 3rd degree (Class D Felony)

Robbery 3rd degree (Class D Felony)

Making a Threat of Mass Harm

Further investigation found Santiago Delmoral connected to 10 additional Bath and Body thefts estimated at $14,000.

He was remanded to the Erie County Holding Center and is set to return to court on Wednesday.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to contact New York State Police at (585) 344-6200.