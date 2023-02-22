Watch Now
Buffalo man accused of fatally shooting his co-worker inside store on Broadway

(Source: Raycom Media)
Posted at 9:51 PM, Feb 21, 2023
BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — A Buffalo man faces a murder charge after he allegedly fatally shot his co-worker inside a store on Broadway near Sears.

The Erie County District Attorney's Office announced that 25-year-old Abdul Hussein was arraigned Wednesday in Buffalo City Court on one count of second-degree murder.

Hussein allegedly shot his co-worker, a 62-year-old man, around 3:30 p.m. Tuesday. The 62-year-old man was found dead in the store and Hussein was apprehended by police a short time later.

He is scheduled to on February 27 for a felony hearing and he was held without bail.

