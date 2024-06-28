Buffalo man accused of sex trafficking a child after investigation in Lancaster

A Buffalo man was arrested and is facing a charge of sex trafficking a child after an investigation in Lancaster.

The Erie County Sheriff's Office said on June 27 Town of Lancaster police detectives identified a potential juvenile female being sex trafficked in a motel. An undercover operation resulted in the arrest of 21-year-old Andrell Montgomery and a 16-year-old juvenile female was safely turned over to family.

Montgomery was charged with sex trafficking a child, arraigned in Town of Lancaster Court and remanded to the Erie County Holding Center on $10,000 cash bail.

“It’s extremely important to encourage cooperation between agencies and community partners to combat and bring awareness to the victimization and tragic consequences of human trafficking. If you suspect someone is being coerced into sex or labor acts, please act by calling the local authorities or the National Human Trafficking Hotline at 1-888-373-7888. Together, we can make a positive impact on our community.” - Erie County Sheriff John Garcia