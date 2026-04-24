Buffalo man accused of murdering his wife inside their home on Cedar Street

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A Buffalo man is accused of murdering his wife inside their home on Cedar Street in 2025.

The Erie County District Attorney's Office said that on December 30, 2025, Buffalo Police officers responded to the home on the 200 block of Cedar Street after receiving a 911 call. 70-year-old Patricia Tate was pronounced dead at the scene and the Erie County Medical Examiner’s Office ruled the manner of death as homicide caused by blunt force trauma to the head.

77-year-old Anderson Tate, Sr., was arraigned in State Supreme Court on an indictment charging him with one count of second-degree murder. He was located in the area of Kensington Avenue and Grider Street on April 23 and taken into custody on the sealed indictment warrant.

He was held without bail and is scheduled to return on May 7 for a pre-trial conference.