Buffalo man accused of leaving the scene, tampering with evidence in deadly crash on William Street

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Erie County District Attorney's Office announced that 44-year-old Wendell M. Brooks, of Buffalo, was arraigned in State Supreme Court on an indictment and charged with one count of second-degree manslaughter, one count of leaving the scene of an incident without reporting resulting in death and two counts of tampering with physical evidence.

According to the DA, on Thursday, July 17, 2025, Brooks was allegedly operating a Tesla Cybertruck on William Street in Buffalo when he allegedly hit a pedestrian who was crossing at the intersection of Benzinger Street. The victim, 37-year-old Paache Spikes-Redding, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Brooks is accused of driving the vehicle at a high rate of speed and driving away from the scene without reporting the incident to the police.

After the incident, Brooks allegedly attempted to conceal the vehicle by abandoning it in a wooded area in the Village of Sloan. In addition, he allegedly tampered with physical evidence by intentionally removing a flash drive that contained the vehicle's recording data from the center console.

The DA said the prosecutor requested that Brooks be held without bail. State Supreme Court Justice Paul B. Wojtaszek set bail at $350,000 cash or bond, as well as release under supervision. The DA said conditions of his pre-trial release include a curfew, treatment screening and an ankle monitor. His New York State driver’s license was suspended.

If convicted of the highest charge, Brooks faces a maximum sentence of 15 years in prison. A return court date has not been scheduled.