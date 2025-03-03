Buffalo man accused of killing puppy arraigned on animal cruelty charge

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A Buffalo man who is accused of killing a puppy has been arraigned on an aggravated animal cruelty charge.

The Erie County District Attorney's Office announced that 48-year-old Timothy D. Brown, also known as Timmie Brown, was arraigned on one count of aggravated cruelty to animals and one count of second-degree harassment in Buffalo City Court on February 27.

On February 26, Brown allegedly intentionally hit a puppy, a male Pug named “Goji,” multiple times while inside a home on Shields Avenue. The dog was found dead inside the home by another person who lives there.

Brown is scheduled to return for a felony hearing on March 20 and was released on his own recognizance as the charges are non-qualifying offenses for bail.

The DA said a temporary order of protection was issued on behalf of the victim, in addition to a “no animal” order, which prevents Brown from owning or caring for any animals while the case is pending prosecution.