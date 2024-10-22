Buffalo man accused of kidnapping victim at gunpoint and shooting another victim near youth football game

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A Buffalo man is accused of kidnapping a victim at gunpoint and shooting another victim near a youth football game.

The Erie County District Attorney's Office announced that 29-year-old Rashaan K. Mallory was arraigned Tuesday in Erie County Court on an indictment charging him with the following:



One count of Attempted Murder in the Second Degree (Class “B” violent felony)

One count of Kidnapping in the Second Degree (Class “B” violent felony)

One count of Attempted Assault in the First Degree (Class “C” violent felony)

One count of Robbery in the First Degree (Class “B” violent felony)

One count of Attempted Robbery in the First Degree (Class “C” violent felony)

One count of Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Second Degree (Class “C” violent felony)

One count of Escape in the First Degree (Class “D” felony)

One count of Assault in the Second Degree (Class “D” violent felony)

One count of Criminal Possession of Stolen Property in the Fifth Degree (Class “A” misdemeanor)

On September 15, Mallory allegedly forced a female victim into the backseat of a vehicle on the first block of Moselle Street while armed with an illegal gun and stole her cell phone to prevent her from calling for help. Mallory allegedly drove with the victim for about an hour before stopping in a parking lot on the 100 block of Koons Avenue. According to the district attorney's office, Mallory then ordered the victim to exit the vehicle and walk with him to a youth football game at Emerson Park.

Mallory allegedly attempted to rob two additional victims near the football game. He is accused of stealing a second female victim’s phone and attempting to steal chain necklaces from a second male victim while on Koons Avenue. In addition, during this robbery, Mallory is accused of firing several shots from an illegal gun at a 31-year-old male from Rochester who was shot twice. He was taken by ambulance to ECMC where he was treated for injuries to his leg and foot.

Ilianna Robinson, one of the leaders at the Youth Football Extreme league, was at the game, recording it with her cell phone when chaos erupted. We spoke to her in September. You can watch our previous report below and read more here. 'He has a gun!': Frightening moments as shots ring out during youth football game in Buffalo

The district attorney's office said that after the shooting Mallory allegedly drove away with the first female victim inside of the vehicle and when police attempted to stop him he refused orders and put the vehicle into reverse in an attempt to flee, but crashed into a street sign. Mallory was taken into custody and a loaded handgun was allegedly recovered from the vehicle.

Mallory is also accused of attempting to escape from police custody while being transported to Buffalo Police headquarters but was quickly apprehended.

He was held without bail and is scheduled to return on November 12 for a pre-trial conference.