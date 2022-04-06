Buffalo man accused of injuring 80-year-old woman during attempted purse snatching

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WKBW) — A Buffalo man is accused of injuring an 80-year-old woman during an attempted purse snatching, according to Cheektowaga police.

The incident occurred around 5:15 p.m. Tuesday in the parking lot of Tops on Harlem Road. According to police, witnesses observed a white male in a white Jeep allegedly pulling on the woman’s purse handles. The woman held onto the purse and was allegedly dragged by the moving vehicle. The Jeep allegedly sped off down Kensington Avenue as the woman fell.

It was determined the Jeep was reported stolen on April 1 and 32-year-old Michael Sawyer was identified as a suspect. Police said witnesses identified Sawyer as the man driving the Jeep.

Sawyer was apprehended by police a short time later and charged with robbery in the first degree, and assault in the first degree. He was arranged in Cheektowaga Town Court Wednesday and a judge set bail at $200,000. The 80-year-old woman remains hospitalized in intensive care.

According to police, Sawyer has been arrested 24 times since 2010 which includes 14 felony charges. Police also said since 2016 Sawyer has been charged for leading police on vehicle pursuits and reckless driving 10 times.