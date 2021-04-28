Buffalo man accused of hitting and throwing puppy to the ground

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A Buffalo man is facing animal cruelty charges after police say he hit his five-month-old puppy, and threw the dog to the ground a number of times.

22-year-old Navier Rodriguez appeared in Buffalo City Court Wednesday. He's charged with Aggravated Cruelty to Animals, Overdriving, Torturing and Injuring Animals, and Failure to Provide Proper Sustenance.

Police say on April 7th, Rodriguez hit his puppy and threw the dog to the ground a number of times on Porter Avenue near Front Park in Buffalo. The puppy suffered extensive injuries including cuts and broken teeth. It was taken to the SPCA Serving Erie County where it was treated for its injuries. The alleged abuse was seen by a number of witnesses.

Rodriguez will be back in court on Monday, June 28th. The District Attorney says his charges do not qualify him for bail, so he was released on his own recognizance, and he is not allowed to own any pets. If he's found guilty he faces four years in prison.