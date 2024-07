BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A 23-year-old Buffalo man is accused of having sexual contact with a 13-year-old girl after allegedly smoking marijuana with her, according to Buffalo police.

The incident occurred on July 6 at the Mariner Towers.

Police said officers responded to the sex abuse call around 4 p.m. and 23-year-old Hassan Khokar was arrested and charged with second-degree criminal sexual act, second-degree sexual abuse and endangering the welfare of a child.