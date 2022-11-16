Buffalo man accused of fatally stabbing his girlfriend on Cambridge Avenue

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A Buffalo man is accused of fatally stabbing his girlfriend during a domestic violence incident on Cambridge Avenue.

The Erie County District Attorney's Office said on November 4, 67-year-old James L. Allen and his girlfriend were involved in a verbal altercation inside of their home on Cambridge Avenue and he is accused of stabbing her in the abdomen with a kitchen knife during the argument. Allen allegedly engaged in a physical altercation with an adolescent male after she was stabbed.

The female victim was taken by ambulance to ECMC and the male victim suffered a minor cut to his right hand.

The district attorney's office said Allen was initially arraigned in Buffalo City Court on November 9 on the following charges:

One count of second-degree assault

One count of third-degree assault

One count of endangering the welfare of a child

One count of second-degree harassment

According to the district attorney's office, the 44-year-old female victim died on November 11 and Allen was arraigned on a second-degree murder charge the next day.

Allen is scheduled to return on Thursday for a felony hearing and he is being held without bail.

If you or a loved one have or are currently experiencing domestic violence, the following hotlines are available for your use:

National Domestic Violence Hotline: 800-799-7233

New York State Coalition Against Domestic Violence: 1 (800) 942-6906

Erie County Child and Family Services: 716-884-6000

Family Justice Center: 716-558-7233