Buffalo man accused of executing another man inside Jamestown apartment

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A Buffalo man is accused of executing another man inside a Jamestown apartment earlier this year.

The Chautauqua County District Attorney's Office announced that 33-year-old Darius Kadenhead was indicted by a grand jury and arraigned on Tuesday in Chautauqua County Court on a charge of second-degree murder in the deadly shooting of Marlon Clay on January 22 at the Parkview Apartments in Jamestown.

According to the DA, Clay was shot once in the back of the head and his body was later discovered by another tenant who called the police. Kadenhead was apprehended three days later.

“The manner of his death suggests that Mr. Clay was executed. At the time Mr. Kadenhead is alleged to have committed this brutal, irreversible act, he had been on parole for only four months after having been released from state prison for a prior Manslaughter conviction," Chautauqua County District Attorney Jason Schmidt said.

Kadenhead was allegedly in possession of a loaded firearm when he was located and was taken into custody on a parole violation and new weapon charge. The DA said that the case is currently being prosecuted by the Erie County District Attorney’s Office in consultation with the Chautauqua County District Attorney's Office.

"Taking Mr. Kadenhead off the street on those charges satisfied our public safety concerns, which are always our number one priority when investigating violent crimes, and gave us the time needed to continue our efforts to develop evidence which we eventually presented to a Grand Jury. The resulting secret indictment was then unsealed yesterday at the time of Mr. Kadenhead’s arraignment, allowing us to now apprise the community of these developments," DA Schmidt said.

The case is due back in court on August 5. Bail was set at $2.5 million cash, or in the alternative, $5 million property bond or $10 million secured by the posting of 10%.