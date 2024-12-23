Buffalo man accused of driving drunk and killing his passenger in high-speed crash

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A Buffalo man is accused of driving drunk and killing his passenger in a high-speed crash in July.

The Erie County District Attorney's Office announced that 28-year-old Alexander Kozak was arraigned in Erie County Court on an indictment charging him with one count of second-degree vehicular manslaughter and one count of criminally negligent homicide.

The incident occurred on July 20, 2024. Kozak was allegedly driving a modified 1992 Honda Civic at a high rate of speed while under the influence of alcohol and lost control and crashed into a tree on Arthur Street near Tonawanda Street. Kozak was taken to ECMC to be treated for injuries and his front-seat passenger, 30-year-old Sommer Lynn Toth, died at the scene.

The district attorney's office said it asked Erie County Court Judge Andrew C. LoTempio to remand Kozak, but Judge LoTempio set bail at $5,000 cash or $10,000 bond. A return court date has not been scheduled.