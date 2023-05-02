Watch Now
Buffalo man accused of causing the death of 5-month-old son facing manslaughter charge

Posted at 2:00 PM, May 02, 2023
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Erie County District Attorney's Office announced that 41-year-old Benjamin Rodriguez was arraigned in State Supreme Court on an indictment charging him with one count of first-degree manslaughter.

Benjamin Rodriguez is accused of recklessly causing the death of his son, 5-month-old Micah Rodriguez, on December 20, 2022. The district attorney's office said police and paramedics responded to a home on Crestwood Avenue after receiving a 911 call for an unresponsive baby. Micah was transported to Oishei Children’s Hospital where he later died from his injuries.

Benjamin Rodriguez was held without bail and a return court date has not been scheduled. If convicted of the highest charge he faces a maximum sentence of 25 years in prison.

