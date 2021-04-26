Buffalo man accused of causing high-speed crash, killing another driver

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A Buffalo man has been accused of causing a high-speed crash that killed another driver.

The Erie County District Attorney's Office says 23-year-old Cameryon C. Nelson was virtually arraigned Monday on an indictment charging him with:

One count of murder in the second degree

One count of manslaughter in the second degree

One count of vehicular manslaughter in the second degree

On July 8, 2020 Nelson was allegedly recklessly driving at a high-rate of speed northbound on Bailey Avenue when he crossed into the southbound lane near East Lovejoy Street, according to the district attorney's office.

Nelson was allegedly racing another vehicle while under the influence of cannabis and is accused of crashing head-on into a southbound vehicle. 24-year-old Dorian Monique Baines, who was not involved in the racing, was killed. Nelson and his passenger were taken to ECMC for minor injuries.

If convicted on all charges Nelson faces a maximum of 25 years to life in prison, he was remanded without bail and a return court date has not been scheduled.