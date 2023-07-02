Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Buffalo makes splash opening three outdoor pools

First time they have been open in four years
It's a summer scorcher this holiday weekend, along with some welcome relief here in Buffalo.
Posted at 10:21 PM, Jul 01, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-01 22:21:02-04

BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — It's a summer scorcher this holiday weekend, along with some welcome relief here in Buffalo.

Three of the city's outdoor pools opened for the season Saturday morning, for the first time in four years.

They are the Centennial, Kensington and Riverside pools.

It's a welcome sight for so many parents, as the heat of the summer really starts cranking up here in Western New York.

The centennial pool will be open daily from 11 am Until 7 pm except for Saturdays.

The Kensington and Riverside pools will be open daily from 11 am until 7 pm except for Sundays.

All three are open through Labor Day.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
wkbw_50662_7Things_FS_White.jpg

Plan your weekend in WNY!