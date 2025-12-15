Buffalo looks to break a world record...with chicken wings

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — This Saturday Buffalo could break a Guinness World Record, which would make sense for the city to hold...The largest chicken wing eating competition.

The Revelas Family Foundation is hosting it at the Buffalo Convention Center from 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Participation is closed, but spectator tickets can be purchased here.

It's all to raise money, and awareness for Horizon Health Services' teen mental health program.

The current record is held by Amazon, with 397 people. Nick Revelas, President of the Revelas Family Foundation said they're looking to crush that record with more than 500 people