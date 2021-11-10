Buffalo law firm files lawsuit on behalf of landlords against state eviction moratorium

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A Buffalo law firm has filed a lawsuit on behalf of 37 landlords against New York State's eviction moratorium.

Lipsitz Green Scime Cambria LLP filed a lawsuit alleging that the hardship declaration revised in New York Laws Chapter 417 (State Senate Bill S50001) is unconstitutional.

Attorney Paul J. Cambria, Jr. stated “The current law is not fair because it allows bogus claims of COVID hardship that landlords cannot challenge.”

Attorney Jaime Michelle Cain added “S50001 allows for the continued use of an unchecked hardship declaration by tenants, which in turn threatens the stability of the housing industry and risks the loss of affordable housing units across New York State. The law denies housing providers with an equal opportunity to be heard in court, and allows tenants to not pay their rent without any legal repercussions.”

The eviction moratorium in New York State is in effect until January 15, 2022.