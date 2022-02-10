Buffalo launches 'Make a Splash' lifeguard recruitment and training effort

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The City of Buffalo has launched its "Make a Splash" lifeguard recruitment and training effort in an attempt to ensure city pools open this summer.

According to the city, it is looking to bring on and train 100 people between the ages of 16 and 21 to address a lifeguard shortage.

It’s all hands-on deck as we put out a call to our young people to become a City of Buffalo Lifeguard. Like many cities across the country, Buffalo is experiencing a lifeguard shortage which threatens our ability to open all of our great pools this summer. To ensure that we are able to open on time, we need to start training new lifeguards today. It’s a serious job opportunity, with good pay and promises some serious summer fun. - Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown

The pay will be $16 an hour and registration is now underway for the upcoming Lifeguard Certification and Training Program. You must provide a $25 deposit to attend the course but the deposit is fully refundable after completion of the course. Upon successful completion you can apply to work at city pools.

Who can apply?

• Youth who CAN already swim with proficiency

• Youth who are 16 years old by January 22, 2022

• Preference given to youth who reside in the City of Buffalo and attend a Buffalo Public School

• Youth who are fully vaccinated by January 22, 2022

• Youth MUST be able to commit to the full course

• Attendance is Mandatory