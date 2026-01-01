Buffalo kicks off 2026 with annual ball drop celebration

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Buffalo kicked off 2026 with its annual ball drop and fireworks celebration at Roosevelt Plaza on Wednesday.

The family-friendly event began at 10 p.m. and featured live music from local saxophonist Will Holton and Buffalo's own "The Strictly Hip," a tribute band of The Tragically Hip.

DJ Jickster of 97 Rock served as the host until the ceremonial ball drop and spectacular fireworks display by SkyLighters of WNY, illuminating downtown Buffalo's skyline.

The event marked the 38th annual celebration at the Electric Tower.

