Buffalo Irish Festival returning this Friday. Here's what you need to know

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Irish Festival is returning to the Outer Harbor this Friday to celebrate Irish heritage in Western New York.

Festival goers can look forward to food, drinks, vendors, live music, and a kid's area with Gaelic sing-alongs, crafts, and stories.

Guests can also learn more about Irish culture through traditional workshops and enjoy demonstrations by the Buffalo Fenians Gaelic Athletic Association.

The following are the dates and ticket prices for the event:



July 29 - 5:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. Admission is $10.

July 30 - 11:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. Admission is $20.

July 31 - 11:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. Admission is $15.

Admission is free for children 12 and under. Additionally, anyone who attends the 10:30 a.m. Mass on July 31 under the festival tent will receive free entry for that day.

VIP passes are also available for purchase on Saturday and Sunday for $50. The pass includes admission for one person, use of the premium restrooms, two complimentary drinks, and preferred viewing of live performances on the Main Stage.

The festival is cash only but an ATM will be available.

The Buffalo Irish Festival is a not-for-profit event run by volunteers.

More information on the Buffalo Irish Festival can be found here.

