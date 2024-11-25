Buffalo house fire causes $60,000 in damage

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A Sunday evening fire in a Buffalo home left behind roughly $60,000 dollars in damage, according to a city spokesperson.

The fire broke out just after 6 p.m. at 98 Durham Avenue, which is one block away from Erie County Medical Center's campus.

Investigators believe the fire began on the first floor, which was empty at the time. People were on the second floor but escaped with no injuries.

The flames caused an estimated $50,000 in structural damage and an additional $10,000 in damage to items inside the home.

No word yet on what caused the fire. The Buffalo Fire Department is investigating.