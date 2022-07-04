Buffalo house fire causes $150,000 worth of damages

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Fire Department responded to a house fire Monday on 130 Dartmouth Avenue.

Official said two different families lived in this home, and two adults were home when the fire broke out.

Everyone exited the home safely and reported no injuries.

Officials say the fire started on the backyard porch where they were using a smoker grill.

The family will be displace for a while, but fire officials say the home is repairable.

Damages are estimated at $100,000 to the building and $50,000 to the contents of the home, according to fire crews.

