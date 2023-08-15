Buffalo homeowner learns he's responsible for fixing a sinkhole in the street outside his home

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Imagine pulling out of your driveway to find a sinkhole at the end of it. This has been a headache for one East Buffalo family for several months and now the homeowner is being told he's on the hook to fix it.

The homeowner's daughter reached out to 7 News about this issue after a letter arrived saying her father is responsible and he has 30 days to repair it. If he doesn't the sewer authority says it will have the work done but for an extra charge.

Helen Mercado first reached out on Monday about the sinkhole outside her father's home on Coit Street. She said her father shouldn't be on the hook for these repairs and, "We assume it's going to be thousands of dollars so you know we're thinking the city should fix it."

Helen and her 82-year-old father Cresencio say this has been an issue for months and they're worried someone is going to get hurt. Cresencio said "I don't want any children to fall down in there and get hurt you know."

They said they didn't find out until recently, through a letter from the Buffalo Sewer Authority that Cresencio is required to pay for the repairs.

Helen explained, "According to the Buffalo Sewer Authority they claimed they did a dye test and it was the lateral sewer which is his responsibility."

City Engineer Nolan Skipper said, "Homeowners are ultimately responsible for the laterals from their house to the mains...no matter what caused it."

Nate Marton, The Commissioner of Public Works said it's important for homeowners to understand what they're responsible for and make sure your insurance policy covers it. "Typically those don't. Some may or may not so I would ask any homeowner to really look into your policy that you have."

City officials say the Buffalo Water Board offers a policy through an independent company covering damage like this and frequently sends out letters reminding homeowners about it. They urge you to read those letters when you get them and make sure you are covered.