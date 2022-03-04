Buffalo Home Show returns to Buffalo Niagara Convention Center

BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — More than 300 vendors all focused on home improvement will highlight this years 2022 Buffalo Home Show at the Buffalo Niagara Convention Center in downtown Buffalo.

"You can find anything here! From flooring, full-scale models, furniture, and speak to anyone you need to renovate your home," said Lisa Gardon.

The Show missed the previous two years due to COVID-19 restrictions in the city on capacity limits.

"We're so excited that we can be back. This is so important to the community, especially right now," said Gardon.

With rising prices across home improvement - business owners from Western New York are reaping in the benefits of some added visibility and extra attention from the show.

"Its so important to have that face-to-face interaction with your consumer. To show them your product, and learn about their needs, you can't do that from a computer or over the phone," said Michael Michalski, who owns the Ethan Allen of Western New York store.

Other businesses - focusing on the important of customers seeing and touching products to know that they are right for them.

"To know what kind of floor you need, you need to see it. Feel it. You can't just buy off a picture," said Mike Caroll, the owner of M P Carroll Hardwood.

SHOW INFO:

The show will be open March 4-6 & March 11-13, 2022:

Friday, March 4 10:00 a.m. - 9:00 p.m. Saturday, March 5 10:00 a.m. - 9:00 p.m. Sunday, March 6 10:00 a.m. - 6:00 p.m. Friday, March 11 10:00 a.m. - 9:00 p.m. Saturday, March 12 10:00 a.m. - 9:00 p.m. Sunday, March 13 10:00 a.m. - 6:00 p.m.